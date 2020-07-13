Come join NDA: Ramdas Athawale to Sharad Pawar

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has urged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to join the NDA. Athawale said that this is necessary for the development of both the country and Maharashtra.

A grand alliance consisting of the BJP, the NCP and the RPI (Athawale's party) can be formed in Maharashtra if Pawar decides to walk over to the NDA camp.

Athawale told IANS, 'The NCP gains nothing by supporting Shiv Sena. In order for Maharashtra to get more funds from the Centre, Pawar should seriously consider joining the NDA. If this happens then there will be a 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) of BJP, NCP and RPI in Maharashtra."

