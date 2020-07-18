Combating Corona: Mumbai crosses 1,00,000 mark

Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally breached the grim 1-lakh mark on Saturday, 130 days after the first case was reported in the city. With 1,199 new cases added to the city’s count on Saturday, Mumbai’s case tally surged to 1,00,178 cases. The Maximum City also recorded 65 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,647, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) health department.

The first case in Mumbai was detected and officially recorded on March 11, and a month later, the number of cases started spiking across all wards, particularly in localities in G (South) ward, and areas around Worli were deemed the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the city.

As on July 18, despite registering a recovery rate of over 70 per cent, with a total of 70,492 people having recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Mumbai continues to be the highest contributor to the state's Coronavirus case tally on a daily basis.

However, when active cases are considered, the city has a total of 24,039 active cases, much lower than neighbouring Thane city 37,295 active cases currently, and Pune which has 31,380 active cases.

Meanwhile, the state too crossed the 3 lakh mark on Saturday, with 8,348 new COVID-19 cases added to the count, taking the cumulative case tally in the state to 3,00,937. The number of active cases, however, stands at 1,23,377, pushing the overall recovery rate of the state to 55.05%. The state also recorded 144 deaths, registering a fatality rate of 3.85%.

Pune city has surpassed Mumbai, reporting 1,589 new cases on Saturday, while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township saw 642 new cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the number of cases in the Kalyan-Dombivali belt-mounted by 518 to 17,640 in 24 hours, while the number of cases in Thane reached 16,894. More than 15,22,564 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across Maharashtra, of which 19.76% (3,00,937) have tested positive till date. Currently, 7,04,884 people are under home quarantine across the state, while 45,552 are admitted to institutional isolations across the state.

Covid Count

Total Tally (Mumbai): 1,00,178

Total Tally (Maharashtra): 3,00,937

Total deaths (Mumbai): 5,647

Total Deaths (Maharashtra): 11,596

Recovery rate (Mumbai): 70%

Recovery rate (Maharashtra): 55.05%