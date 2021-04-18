Colour code: Mumbai Police chief visits city toll plazas to create awareness

A day after the Mumbai Police made it mandatory for vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services to have colour code stickers, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hemant Nagrale visited the main entry points of the city at Dahisar and Mulund toll plazas and distributed stickers to motorists.

The order came after the entry-exit points at Dahisar, Mulund and Vashi, and some other parts of the city saw long traffic snarls because of police nakabandi and checking those who were flouting lockdown rules.

The city police chief had said that red, green and yellow stickers were introduced to ensure the strict imposition of the restrictions brought by the Maharashtra government to curb the rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Nagrale highlighted that the colour coding of the vehicles will discourage people from getting out unnecessarily.

On Sunday, Nagrale visited the Mulund and Dahisar toll plazas to personally advise people to stay indoors unless it is necessary and requested them to abide by the colour code sticker rule.

"While the stickers are not to be issued like the e-passes for travelling, they should be in the form of six-inch circles, and can be easily made at home at no cost at all. Those unable to make it, can procure it from ‘nakabandi points’ and all toll nakas free of charge," said the Mumbai Police chief.

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment will have to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc, will have to have green stickers, CP said. People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone department and press will have to paste yellow stickers on their vehicles.

The owners of drivers should themselves display the six-inch, round stickers on the front and back screen of the vehicles, Nagrale said. Moreover, if anyone is found violating the rule, they will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servant.