Colleges declare the fourth merit list for specific subject combinations in degree admissions

Major colleges did not declare the fourth merit list for certain high-in demand programmes in degree college admissions under the University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday. As the vacancy of seats was full, some degree colleges declared the fourth list for certain combination of specific subjects under the Undergraduate (UG) programme. Students whose names have appeared in the fourth list can secure admissions and complete the process till 5 pm on August 28.

This list was specially declared for students who needed additional time or were delayed in filling application due to Covid-19 restrictions. These students were given additional time to register and fill online forms at mum.digitaluniversity.ac from August 18 to 21. These students were considered in the fourth merit list announced on individual college portals. MU stated the fourth merit list was declared to award additional time to students because of the Covid-19 restraints.

The cut-off stood at 89.2 per cent for First Year Bachelor of Science (FYBSc) Biotechnology (unaided) while, it stood at 78 per cent for FYBSc aided in Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga. Also, over 100 students are in the wait list. The cut-off stood at 87.38 per cent for Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) and 79.08 per cent for Bachelor of Commerce (FYBCom) in St Andrew's College, Bandra. The fourth list was not declared in KC College, Churchgate but an added list included names of students who have missed to apply due to some reasons.

Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew's College, Bandra, said, "The cut-offs were high even for the fourth merit list because many students scored good marks this year." While Sanjana Kamadh, a teacher said, "Seats for high-in demand courses get filled by the third merit list. Some colleges have declared fourth list only for certain subject combinations. Admissions for students who names have appeared in the fourth merit list are often awarded on first come first served basis because there are very few vacant seats."

Students whose names have appeared in the fourth merit list can submit and verify documents, pay fees online and submit their MU undertaking forms at individual college portals till August 28.