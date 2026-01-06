Colaba Nomination Row: SEC Clears Rahul Narwekar, Action On RO Yet To Be Decided

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar | ANI Image

Mumbai: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dinesh Waghmare, on Monday, clarified that no complaint has been officially registered against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. However, a complaint against the returning officer (RO) of A, B and E wards, Krishna Jadhav, is currently pending, and no decision has been taken yet.

Allegations in Colaba civic wards

The controversy surrounds civic wards 225, 226, and 227 in the Colaba constituency, where several opposition candidates were allegedly deliberately prevented from filing their nomination papers. From these wards the Speaker’s kin – brother Makrand Narwekar, sister Gauri Shivalkar, and sister-in-law Harshita Shivalkar – are contesting the upcoming BMC elections.

Opposition alleges code of conduct violations

The candidates accused Rahul Narwekar of violating the model code of conduct, interfering in the nomination process, and tampering with CCTV footage. The Janata Dal (Secular) had also lodged a complaint against the local RO and assistant ROs, alleging that its candidates were not allowed to file nominations in the Colaba wards.

SEC reviewing report, action pending

“I have received the investigation report, and it is being analysed. Action will be taken as per rules,” said Waghmare. However, BMC Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer, Bhushan Gagrani, said the RO was not at fault legally but administratively he should have ensured that the candidates were inside the office before 5pm. The candidates were given coupons and were waiting at the counters outside his cabin; they had also paid their deposits. Gagrani said this process is to make functioning smooth administratively and is not adopted as per the SEC guidelines. “The final action against Jadhav will be decided by the SEC,” he added.

Congress claims complaint against Speaker

Meanwhile, Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed he had submitted a complaint against Narwekar to the SEC. He alleged that instead of initiating a probe, the SEC asked him to submit evidence and informed him that no CCTV footage was available after 4pm from the RO’s office.

Candidates warn of legal action

Amid the controversy, MNS candidate from ward number 225, Baban Mahadik, stated that at least 10 candidates approached Waghmare, who was expected to take a decision on Monday. “He assured us that a decision would be taken within four to five hours after verifying the RO’s report, CCTV footage, and the evidence submitted by candidates,” Mahadik said, warning that if the SEC fails to deliver justice, all 10 candidates will approach the court.

JD(S) withdraws complaint against RO

In another recent development, the JD(S) withdrew its complaint against the RO. JD(S) leader and former MP Haribhau Rathod said he would continue to pursue his personal complaint against Narwekar, alleging interference when he accompanied his son for filing nomination papers on December 30.

