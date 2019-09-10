Colaba kid murder: Diaries reveal more

Mumbai: Excerpts from diaries and paper clippings found at Anil Chukani's residence allegedly suggest that the 46-year-old Colaba resident, who flung a three-year-old girl child out of the window of a highrise on Saturday, believed it was ordained by "god".

Based on these findings, Colaba police have pressed charges under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act against Chukani, who was initially booked for murder of the infant. The child died after she was allegedly thrown from a window by Chukani.

The diaries recovered from Chukani have minute details. According to the police Chukani claimed that his friend in Morocco asked him to "kill the child" if he wanted to live further.

He also claimed that "god" told him that this is his only option. In his diaries, police found details like what he saw during the daytime and about rains. Due to his sins, his leg is suffering with pain, was also mentioned in his diaries.

The girl's father Premlal and Chukani are school friends and regularly he visits Premlal's house opposite his building. On Saturday evening, Chukani went to Premlal's house and invited the twin girls Shanaya and Shreya to his house and allegedly committed the crime.