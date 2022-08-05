Cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh recovered from African man in Thane | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Unit-V of the Thane crime branch on Wednesday evening arrested a man from Ivory Coast in Africa for allegedly carrying cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh. He was arrested in Thane's Wagle Estate area informed the police officer from the Thane crime branch unit.

The crime branch Unit-V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke carried out the operation along with his team.

Vikas Ghodke, senior police inspector informed, "Our team acting on a tip-off laid a trap near a hotel in Wagle Estate and we held Kofi Charles alias King. We found 60 grams of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh. The accused stays in Saki Naka in Mumbai. We have registered a case against the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is underway to unravel his peddling network."

