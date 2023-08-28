Coastal Road: Strong Indications Of Cost Escalation, Deadline Extension | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: As the coastal road contract comes to an end, the BMC-appointed consultants are in the process of analysing the remaining work and making a report to guide the civic body, but there are strong indications of cost escalation and the deadline being extended.

The project is underway in three phases – 1, 2 and 4. While the contract for phase 1 will end next month, phase 2 will end in October and phase 4 by the end of the year.

Phases of the project

Phase 1 comprises Priyadarshini park to Baroda Palace and has been undertaken by L&T. Phase 2 begins from Baroda Palace and ends on the south side of Bandra-Worli Sea Link, with M/s HCC and HDC as project undertakers. Phase 4 is from Princess Street Flyover to Priyadarshini Park and is under L&T again.

Expecting the contract to be extended, BMC officials said, “At this stage, we can’t say whether there will be any cost escalation and if the deadline would be extended. Nearly 80% of the work is finished but we expect it to be extended. In that case, there will be cost escalation.”

Officials said that if contractors are paid more, then automatically charges of consultants would also increase. According to one civic officer, contractors may refuse further work if their contract is not extended, which is why the analysis report is important.

Another officer said that if the coastal road is proposed to be opened by the end of December, it will be difficult to finish the remaining finishing work or the last stage of work. “It will be difficult to bring goods-laden vehicles to construction sites. Moreover, coastal road authorities have increased the distance between two pillars in Worli on the request of fishermen but the work on pillars 7, 9, 10 and 11 will begin after October. Therefore, there are chances of the deadline being extended,” officials said.

