Coastal Road Project stalled: Standing Committee members slam admin

Mumbai: Corporators cutting across party-lines aggressively asked the administration as to why the work of the first Coastal Road Project of the country was stalled, why the court ordered a stay and why the standing committee members were not informed about the ongoings of the project.

Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said that the administration should give detailed information about the current status of the Coastal Road Project in the upcoming meeting.

As many as 22 temporary posts of chief engineer, deputy chief engineer, executive engineer were created for the Coastal Road Project. When the proposal for continuation of the posts came up for approval at the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Vishakha Raut objected to the proposal.

She said the work of the Coastal Road Project was now stopped. By submitting a proposal for continuation of these posts, she also demanded to know the current status of the Coastal Road as to what the engineers and workers were doing if the work is halted.

While opposition leader, Ravi Raja said, “A year and a half ago, the administration claimed to have obtained all the required permissions when they brought the proposal for approval in the standing committee about the Coastal Road Project. Now what happened and why the court have stayed the project.”

Further, he asked, “Why the court postponed the project and now why the administration was hiding information on the coastal project.” BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde said the work was postponed due to lack of permissions by the municipality.

He said the area where the administration was claiming to halt the work of the Coastal Road project was being carried out in the rainy season. Shinde further demanded that the administration give a presentation on the current status of the Coastal Road.

NCP group leader Rakhi Jadhav alleged the BMC failed to maintain its control over the work of the Coastal Road project.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh said the BMC was making some changes in the work of the coastal road by trying to appoint a new consultant for the work of this coastal road.