CNS Admiral Karambir Singh visits Western Naval Command

Mumbai: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh made his maiden visit to the Western Naval Command here on Tuesday, the Navy said.

The CNS also went on board the latest submarine INS Kalveri, and visited the new dry dock at Naval Dockyard, where he was briefed on site by Director General Naval Projects, the Navy said.

Later in the day, Admiral Singh visited various units at Karanja and reviewed the infrastructure and facilities at the naval station, it said.