Uddhav Thackeray takes a dig at Fadnavis saying that there should not be ego and shortcuts at work

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a dig at BJP for the party led government ordering the cutting of more than 2,000 trees in the night for the construction of Metro 3 car shed. However, Thackeray in his reply to the discussion over the supplementary demands in the state assembly said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government started work during the day, unlike BJP.

He was reacting to the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavi’s remarks that if the work of Mumbai Metro 3 car shed is stopped, there would be a loss of Rs 5 crore per day. "We explored all the options at that time. With no choice, Aarey Colony was finally finalized. The entire burden of increased cost, cost of land purchase will fall on ordinary Mumbaikars. Not every question is about prestige, Fadnavis had said in his speech.

However, in his response, Thackeray said there should not be ego and shortcuts at work. He defended the state government’s decision to stay the construction of Metro 3 car shed in Aarey Colony. He reiterated the government’s move to reserve 600 acres of land in Aarey for the forest. The forest in the heart of the Mumbai metropolis needs to be preserved and conserved as it is nowhere else in the world. There is also wildlife here, they need to keep this shelter safe. While providing other amenities for Mumbai, it is also important to cultivate this wealth for the coexistence of Mumbai's environment,’’ he noted.

Thackeray announced the government will launch an awareness campaign 'My Family, My Responsibility' from September 15 to trace and track Covid 19 patients and their contacts in order to curb the spread of the virus. The first phase of the campaign will run from September 15 to October 10 and the second phase from October 12 to October 24. This will include door-to-door health inquiries. It will have a team of two employees/volunteers. The team will visit 50 houses in one day. The team will consist of one government employee, Asha Worker and two local volunteers.

Thackeray said the government has taken measures to accelerate the economic cycle. The government has so far waived the debt of 29.5 lakh farmers while free milk powder will be provided to six and a half lakh tribal children and women.