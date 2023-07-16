 CMO Talking to Jail Inmates? Crime Branch Wants Raut to Give Evidence
CMO Talking to Jail Inmates? Crime Branch Wants Raut to Give Evidence

CMO Talking to Jail Inmates? Crime Branch Wants Raut to Give Evidence

Crime branch officials said that Raut’s allegations made on Wednesday are serious and need to be levelled on the basis of strong evidence.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has been asked by the Mumbai crime branch to present evidence for his allegation that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is dealing with the jailed accused and planning to get them out on bail before the elections. 

Crime branch officials said that Raut’s allegations made on Wednesday are serious and need to be levelled on the basis of strong evidence. A letter has been sent to the MP asking him to hand over all possible material for them to investigate the matter.

Raut's claims

On Wednesday, Raut had said that dealings between incarcerated criminals across the state, including the Nashik jail, and the CMO are underway. He claimed that the accused are being telephoned and preparations are being made for their release. He said that he would soon present related evidence. Some of these criminals, he said, are jailed on charges of murder.

Raut had also targeted state home minister and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging inaction when such a serious conspiracy was underway. He had also said that Fadnavis should be investigating the matter owing to his constitutional post.

