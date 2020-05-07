CM urges centre to set up ICU beds in MbPT, military and railway hospitals

Amidst the rise in the number of CoVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the centre to make medical facilities available in the hospitals run by the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army and Navy, and other establishments.

“For the past few months, the state government has been fighting a war against CoVID-19. So far, we have managed to contain its spread by adopting various measures. As a part of its planning, the state government has requested hospitals, institutions and buildings under the management of the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army and Navy and other central government undertakings to make their facilities available across Maharashtra,’’ said Thackeray in his communication to the centre.

He further said that this is to make sure there is availability of ICU beds and isolation centres as a part of preparedness.