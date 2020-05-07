CM urges centre to set up ICU beds in MbPT, military and railway hospitals

Amidst the rise in the number of CoVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the centre to make medical facilities available in the hospitals run by the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army and Navy, and other establishments.
“For the past few months, the state government has been fighting a war against CoVID-19. So far, we have managed to contain its spread by adopting various measures. As a part of its planning, the state government has requested hospitals, institutions and buildings under the management of the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army and Navy and other central government undertakings to make their facilities available across Maharashtra,’’ said Thackeray in his communication to the centre.
He further said that this is to make sure there is availability of ICU beds and isolation centres as a part of preparedness.
Thackeray’s appeal to the centre comes amidst the surge in the number of cases to 16,758 with 651 deaths as on May 6 in the state.
Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope, who participated at the video conference with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, informed that the centre has hinted that the ICU beds in hospitals from defence and railways will be made available to the state as a last resort.
Thackeray said that the government has created isolation and ICU beds in Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Goregaon Exhibition Centre, Richardson & Cruddas factory and Bandra Kurla Complex to accommodate CoVID-19 patients. In addition, similar facilities are being put in place in other districts too. He reiterated that more ICU beds and other medical facilities are required to accommodate Indian nationals returning from various countries.
