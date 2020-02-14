CM Uddhav Thackeray yielded to Centre’s pressure, says Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai: The decision of CM Uddhav Thackeray failed to show courage to oppose the central government's decision to ask the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to probe into Elgar Parishad related to Bhima Koregaon violence, Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader slammed the Chief Minister. He also predicted that future of the government will be decided on April 1 when the National Population Register process starts.

"The Shiv Sena is worried about retaining its core vote-bank. Therefore, Thackeray could not muster courage to oppose the Centre's imposition of the NIA probe. It also exposed the lack of coordination between the Shiv Sena and the NCP. Even though Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was opposed to the NIA probe, CM Thackeray using his powers to overrule allowed this probe in the state," Ambedkar said during an interview with a private TV channel in Delhi.

"This is a wrong decision by Thackeray. He should have shown courage to trash it as a fraud case. Nobody was involved in anti-national activities," he stated.

On future of MVA Govt ...

He also claimed that the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government will be decided by Arpil 1.

“As the process of NPR is commencing from April 1, the future of this government will depend on the unanimity of the three MVA partners. If one party favours the NPR implementation and others oppose, then the government will not survive," he said. It is well known that the Shiv Sena is not actually against the National Citizenship Register (NCR) and they are opposing it due to Congress-Nationalist Congress Party. If Thackeray under pressure from the central government decides to implement the NPR as it's mandatory, as per the constitution, then the survival of the government will be in question.”