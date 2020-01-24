CM Uddhav Thackeray will take call on CAA resolution, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: PWD Minister Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act like Punjab and Kerala.
"We met today and discussed our role in the tri-party ruling alliance. Several issues were discussed including CAA, NRC and contradictory statements made by alliance leaders.
We have decided to follow the resolution passed by the CWC on CAA and NRC and will oppose it. About NPR we will see what the CWC decides. About the Maharashtra government bringing a resolution against CAA, our stand is clear. But it is a coalition government and the CM has to take a call," Chavan said.
