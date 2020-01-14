CM Uddhav Thackeray will quit if ministers keep troubling govt: Congress leader

Newasa: Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh has said that if ministers will create hurdles for Maharashtra government over petty issues then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will get annoyed and submit his resignation.

“If your (Congress and NCP) ministers will keep on hampering the working of the government over issues such as allotment of bungalows and portfolios, CM Uddhav Thackeray will get angry and will be compelled to submit his resignation,” Gadakh said in a gathering here on Sunday.

Congress, which finished fourth in the tally after Maharashtra Assembly election in October last year, stitched an alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and formed the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.