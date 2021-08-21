CM Uddhav Thackeray warns imposition of new curbs if Covid-19 cases surge

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned that the state government may have to impose a fresh lockdown in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases and if the demand for oxygen exceeds 700 metric tonnes. The government will introduce stringent restrictions if there will be crowding and non-compliance with the Covid-19 norms. He urged all political parties, religious and social organisations not to do anything that endangers the lives of citizens, the Covid crisis is not over yet. He was speaking after the inauguration of a Covid-19 hospital for children at IT Park in Kalina Campus.

"I urge all political parties, religious & social organisations not to do anything that endangers the lives of citizens. The Covid crisis is not over yet. Don’t succumb to provocations," he said. Thackeray said the government is cautiously working on reopening schools and colleges as the second wave of Covid-19 is not over and the third wave may strike early if there will be crowding.

‘’The government has relaxed many restrictions as the second wave of Covid-19 is receding. The pace of vaccination has also increased. The coronavirus pandemic still exists and the government is trading cautiously on reopening of schools and colleges,’’ said Thackeray. He claimed that the curbs have been relaxed so that the economic cycle operates smoothly.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the government has already launched preparations to tackle the third wave of Covid-19. He noted that the government has been focusing on strengthening health infrastructure and also installation of 532 oxygen plants based on PSA technology.

“As far as Pune, which records high growth Covid-19 patients compared to the state’s weekly average, the administration has planned that there should be at least one oxygen plant in each taluka.

