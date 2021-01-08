CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Chandrapur, Bhandara to review work of Gosikhurd Irrigation Project today

During the visit, he will review the work of Gosikhurd Irrigation Project and national highway crossing in Ghodsari in Chandrapur. Gosikhurd is an earth-fill dam on Wainganga river in Bhandara district in Vidarbha.

The project will benefit a large part of Chandrapur district. Farmers of Bramhapuri, Nagbhid, Savli talukas will get the benefit of it. The work has been completed at many places, while at a few places it's still in progress.

Speaking on irrigation projects in Vidarbha in 2019, Thackeray had said, "Work on 123 irrigation projects (in Vidarbha) are in progress, including six big ones under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. All pending irrigation projects will be completed by 2022, including Gosikhurd."

The deadline for completion of the project was December 2021. However, the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation has now advanced it to the end of the year 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)