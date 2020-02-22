CM Uddhav Thackeray should not back CAA, NPR: Prithviraj Chavan

Kejriwal, instead of doling out subsidies, utilised the funds to develop the quality of education and health services. But these cannot be replicated as they stand, in other states.

Will you contest the BMC election as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi?

There is plenty of time for the election and the decision will be taken then. But I personally feel the MVA parties should contest together. I will try to make sure we fight together.

Will the MVA survive amidst this NPR controversy? The Sena is supporting the NPR, the Congress opposes it and the NCP is suggesting the middle way on this issue?

I do not think there is any problem with regard to the survival of the government. The glue of power will bind us together. The Congress and the NCP have been out of power for five years. The Shiv Sena was partly in power. Nobody wants to give up power easily. But we also cannot compromise on our ideological stands.

There is some serious difference of understanding between Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on this issue and they are speaking in different languages. I have read the interview of Uddhav Thackeray in ‘Saamna’, where he said he was not against the CAA but against the NRC.

We are against the CAA. Somebody should talk to Uddhav on this issue. We should tell him that this is a complex issue and he should not support this publicly. Whenever I get a chance to meet him, I will tell him that this is not on.

Why you are opposed to NPR though it was your UPA government which implemented it in the past?

The CAA 2019 is problematic. We are demanding its repeal. The NPR and NRC came into existence after 2003 CAA was passed by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The NPR came into existence through the rules of the 2003 CAA. The NPR is a register of residents, not citizens. Anybody who has lived in this country for a certain period will be mentioned in this list. The UN has already defined the word 'resident'.

The NPR can only be done in a leap year, from the point of view of cost. In 2010, we did it along it with the census. The intention of our government was not to isolate Muslims. The real mischief is CAA 2019. We have eight neighbouring countries but only three countries were included in the CAA.

Why did they leave out the Tamils from Sri Lanka, the Hindu and Muslim Rohingyas, persecuted Christians in Bhutan? The whole thing is selective, to divide the country along Hindu-Muslim lines. Even BJP leaders are not comfortable with this polarisation.

Muslims have now joined the mainstream, taking the tricolour in hand. Women have come out on the streets. Dalits realise that tomorrow, they may be targeted. The feeling of being under threat is in the minds of everybody.

The fallout of this controversy is that Modi has lost his international credibility, due to the CAA and Article 370. Amit Shah does not care for any international credibility but Modi does. He is trying to regain it but there is no chancs of recovery on this front for him.

What is the status of the Congress leadership at the national level? There is a demand for having election for Congress President post?

9 Rahul Gandhi has withdrawn himself from the party leadership. It is being said he may return. But nobody knows this. If he is not willing to come, how can the vacuum be filled? I am not against the election of the Congress president. Anybody who wants to become the president, can contest the election.

Let Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi or anyone else who want to be Congress chief contest. Even if they nominate the president, they should at least elect the Congress working Committee (CWC). In the past and as per the party constitution, the CWC should be formed based on the election.

PV Narasimha Rao, Sitaram Kesari too held elections for CWC. But when Sonia Gandhi become the president, leaders close to her advised her not to hold elections to save their posts. I may not be popular among the party leadership in Delhi, but the elections for CWC should be held. But we cannot say, only younger people can participate.

Older leaders have their own strength of experience and networking. Can anybody replicate Sharad Pawar’s networking skills in India? We can have a mix of youth and senior leaders, as this was also done by Indira Gandhi.

The CWC did not do serious introspection after the 2014 Lok Sabha results. Even after the 2019 Lok Sabha election, no honest introspection was done by CWC.

How did you convince Sonia Gandhi to form the govt with the Shiv Sena?

I was grilled and targeted for my statement in the past too, I had been offered government formation with the Sena, in 2014. It is a fact. I do not want to betray trust in such discussions.

In 2014 too, the offer to form a government with the Sena was given. As there was a problem in the BJP-Sena alliance because of NCP's Praful Patel saying they were open to the idea of supporting the BJP and the Sena was forced to sit in the opposition.

During those days a former CM came to me and tried to convince to form a government with Sena and NCP. Sena had 62 seats, Congress 42 and NCP 41, sufficient to prove majority. As a defeated CM, I was not convinced.

How could I go to Sonia Gandhi to request supporting the Sena?

Fadnavis created a mess in the state. Not a single infrastructu project was completed. The way they destroyed the Congress and NCP -- 39 sitting MPs and MLAs of the Congress and NCP were broken away. They used blackmail, coercion and all possible pressure tactics to break our parties.

Had Fadnavis come again to power, there would have been no Congress left in the state. BJP does not want any Oppn party. I explained these issues to Soniaji.

I consulted with the Muslim leadership and even Gandhi too consulted minority leaders. Our enemy number one is BJP. We have to choose the lesser evil.

When will the coordination committee be set up?

The CM and most of his team have no experience. Good intentions alone will not help. It was decided to set up a political coordination committee for the alliance. But those in the government seem to be delaying the process, as they consider the cabinet as a coordination committee.

What is your reaction on the urban Naxal issue?

I do not agree with this term. In Left ideology, there is one stream which believes in the democratic process and another that believes in violence. The state government should counter the Naxal movement, which is violent.

But those who are not indulging in any violent activity and are supporters of the Left ideology were being branded as urban Naxals by police. When I was CM, I too was briefed about this. But I think they have their own political ideology, which should be fought politically.