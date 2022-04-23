CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders should also be booked: Amravati MP Navneet Rana as she submits written complaint to Mumbai Police

After Mumbai Police arrested Amravati MP Navnit Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups", the duo, taking a reversal mode on Saturday have sumbitted a written complaint to the police saying that all 700 people including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut should also be booked.

Mr and Mrs Rana said that the 700 leaders should be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506.

The couple was booked under IPC section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), said an official of the Khar police station in western Mumbai.

The development came hours after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence `Matoshree' here.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana have given a written complaint to Mumbai Police & said that all 700 people including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab & Sanjay Raut should also be booked under sections 120B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 307, 153A, 294,504,506 pic.twitter.com/2tMs6Dggwf — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, speaking on tha matter in Nagpur, said the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's way of handling the entire episode was "very childish".

The state government tries to hide its failures by terming the situations it can't handle as BJP-sponsored, the former chief minister said.

"If allowed, the Rana couple would have gone there (Matoshree), recited Hanuman Chalisa and returned without creating any news. I don't understand why so many people had gathered at several places as if they (Rana couple) were planning some attack. What kind of politics is this?" the BJP leader said.

Earlier, as Shiv Sena workers laid siege to the building where the Ranas, both independent legislators from eastern Maharashtra, were staying and demanded apology from them, police officials persuaded the couple to go to Khar police station with them.

The couple were initially seen arguing with the police inside the building, saying they would not budge until criminal cases were also registered against Shiv Sena leaders who `threatened' them. Navneet Rana also demanded that police produce a warrant.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 07:28 PM IST