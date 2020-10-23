CM Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA announces IAS transfers and appointments: Here's the complete list

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced new transfers and appointments of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers on Friday.

Here is a complete list of the new transfers/ appointments:

1. Ashwani Kumar, IAS (1987) has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Financial Corporation, Mumbai.

2. N.Nawin Sona, IAS (2000) Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai has been posted as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Board, Mumbai.

3. A.B.Unhale, IAS (2004) has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai.

4. A.S.Ranga Naik, IAS (2009) Commissioner, MGNREGS, Nagpur has been posted as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai..

5. M.B.Warbhuwan, IAS (2010) has been posted as Joint Secretary, General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai (by partial modification in the order dated 19.10.2020)

6. D.B.Halde, IAS (2010) Managing Director, Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation has been posted as Director Other Backward Bahujan Welfare , Pune.

7. Shanmugrajan S., IAS (2013) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana has been posted as Collector, Washim.

8. Manisha Khatri, IAS (2014) Member Secretary, Vidharbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur has been posted as Director General, VANAMATI, Nagpur.

9. Buvneswari S., IAS (2015) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Bhandara has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Nagpur.

10. Bhagyashree Vispute, IAS (2017), Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawada, Dist. Yavatmal has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana.

11. Vivek Johnson, IAS (2018), Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Bhandara, Dist. Bhandata has been posted as Assistant Collector and Project Officer, ITDP, Pandharkawada, Dist. Yavatmal.

12. A.G.Ramod, (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) President, District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee, Osmanabad has been posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division, Pune.

13. V.S.Moon (Appointment by Promotion in IAS) President, District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee, Chandrapur has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Bhandara.