CM Uddhav Thackeray is 'worried' about COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra is witnessing an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday alone, the state recorded over 30,000 infections for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. 30,535 cases were reported, the previous highest being 27,126, which was reported the previous day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "worried" about the COVID-19 surge. "Chief Minister is worried about the increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The numbers are increasing hence there will be a discussion with all officials," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope said that the state has 2.10 lakh COVID-19 cases of which 85 per cent are asymptomatic. "Cases are rising in metro cities like Pune, Mumbai. Around 3 lakh testing per million are being conducted in Pune," he said. "With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, we will have to be more prepared. We will have to activate our Jumbo COVID-19 centres which were active earlier," the Health Minister added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra, Tope said that so far they have vaccinated 45 lakh people and every day 3 lakh people are being vaccinated. "We are making arrangements so that people can get vaccinated at a place near to them," he said. "Earlier we had a rule that only hospitals with 100+ beds can be given permission for vaccination but now vaccination can happen at hospitals with even 20+ beds," Tope added.