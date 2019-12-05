CM Uddhav Thackeray held meeting with various agencies

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and held a joint meeting with various agencies of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Authority (MMRDA), Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), Indian Meteorological Department, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and Disaster management cell. The CM also reviewed various projects of BMC as well as the work to be completed under 'Mumbai 2030' programme.

Thackeray first visited the Disaster Management Cell and discussed various issues concerning the city, including setting up of a single planning authority for relaxation of slum-free Mumbai, and relaxation of rules for the construction of affordable housing.

In a review meeting held at the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) on Thursday, the CM held discussions on financial support the BMC projects, preparation for changing weather, construction of subway tunnel for flood water in flood prone areas, action taken by the BMC on complaints of citizens, pulling out BEST from its current situation, action plan for pothole-free roads, etc.

Also discussed were Gargai Dam Project, Mumbai Drainage Project, Mumbai coastal Road Project, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Power generation project for the BEST. Municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi made the presentation on these issues.

Speaking to reporters, mayor Kishori Pednekar said the CM reviewed various issues from various departments such as MMRDA, MHADA, SRA, IMD, Disaster Management Cell. The CM was worried after sudden rains lashed the city on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as lakhs of followers will visit Chaitya Bhoomi on death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. The IMD has said that there is a likelihood of light rains and breeze even on Friday. The BMC said that it is prepared to face such circumstances, and BEST has also been asked to arrange special bus services as per requirements.