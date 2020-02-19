CM Uddhav Thackeray felicitates brave peon for protecting the Tricolour

Mumbai: The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray felicitated Kunal Jadhav for his bravery in saving the national flag from burning in the fire that engulfed the Goods and Service Tax office headquarters on Monday. Public works department minister Ashok Chavan took the initiative for this felicitation and called Jadhav at the Sahyadri state guest house, where the state cabinet meeting was held.

Jadhav works at the office headquarters at Mazgaon as a peon. When the building caught fire on Monday afternoon, Jadhav realised that the tricolour on the top of the building could catch fire. To protect it, he ran to the terrace, climbing the nine floors engulfed in fire without thinking about his own life. When media reported this news, Chavan took cognisance of this bravery and praised Jadhav on his twitter account. On Wednesday, Chavan contacted Jadhav and called him at Sahyadri. He informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about his bravery and requested him to felicitate Jadhav. Thackeray felicitated him with a painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ministers Jayant Patil and Sunil Kedar too were present.