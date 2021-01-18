CM Uddhav Thackeray dodges hurdles in govt path with his 'driving' skills

Undeterred by BJP's attack and its predictions about fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he is in the firm saddle and he has full control over the steering. Thackeray has thereby sent a strong signal to BJP that he will foil its efforts to topple the government as ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are together.

“There are difficulties in running the government. Currently, I drive the car and also run the Shiv Sena led government. There are potholes and roadblocks but they don’t affect me as steering of the car in my hands and also of the state,” said Thackeray. He spoke at the inauguration of the 32nd State Road Safety Campaign.

Thackeray emphasised the need for Sayyam (restraint) and Niyam (rules) to avoid accidents. He has hinted that it is also applicable in running the government too. This is important as despite BJP putting out many roadblocks, Thackeray has increased his grip in the government.

“If you do not follow the rules and restraint while driving, Yama, deity of death, comes to meet you and takes your life. So, both rules and restraint are important if Yama is to be avoided,’’ said Thackeray.

His statement comes when BJP has been declaring that the MVA government will fall because of internal contradictions. Besides, Thackeray chose to speak out when Shiv Sena and Congress were engaged in a war of words over renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. BJP has been cornering the state government exposing the differences between the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Timing also coincides with BJP’s announcement of Mission Mumbai 2022 to defeat Shiv Sena and elect the party’s mayor. Thackeray and several party leaders have snubbed BJP saying that Mumbaikars will continue to show its faith and confidence in Shiv Sena in the coming BMC elections slated for 2022.