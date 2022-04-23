CM Uddhav Thackeray creating Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra: Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Hanuman Chalisa controversy

Maharashtra independent MP Navneet Rana on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is creating a Bengal-like situation in Maharashtra. Her remarks come after the MP and and her MLA husband Ravi Rana today abruptly called off their agitation to march to CM Thackeray's private home Matoshree in Bandra.

Ms Rana further alleged that Shiv Sena has become a party of goons and also said that Uddhav Thackeray only knows how to file offences against people & put them behind bars.

However even if the MP-MLA called off their agitation, Navneet Rana said, "Our aim was fulfilled, though Ravi Rana & I couldn't reach 'Matoshree' (CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence), Hanuman chalisa that was supposed to be chanted by us was chanted by bhakts outside the CM's residence."

Earlier Mr and Mrs Rana alleged that the CM was misusing his power by using police force to prevent them from reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside 'Matoshree', the CM's Mumbai residence.

Ravi Rana also accused ruling Shiv Sena workers of attempting to attack their residence.

"Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Chief Minister has given them the instruction to do so and Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...Maharashtra CM is misusing his power," MLA Rana said in a social media post.

In the recent past, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray objected to the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana said that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree'.

Raj Thackeray had in the recent past asked the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa."

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 04:43 PM IST