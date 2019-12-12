CM Uddhav Thackeray acquitted in Saamna toon defamation case

Mumbai: A court in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has acquitted Chief Minister in a defamation case over a cartoon about a protest march organised by members of the Maratha community in 2016.

The cartoon was carried by Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamna', of which Thackeray, president of the party, was editor until he was sworn in as Maharashtra CM last month.

Advocate Datta Suryawanshi, the complainant, had claimed that he hadparticipated in a ‘MukMorcha' (silent rally) for various demands of the Maratha community (including reservations) atYavatmalin September 2016.