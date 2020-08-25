CM Uddhav Thackeray sends Thane district staff on a virus hunt chase

Even though Maharashtra has launched MissionBeginAgain, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the administration to keep vigil and intensify the fight against coronavirus pandemic to avoid spread of infection and spike in cases. Thackeray at the Thane civic body’s headquarters held a meeting with the municipal commissioners of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and emphasised the need to step up efforts to combat Covid-19 by forming vigilance committees. He asked the civic officials to simultaneously focus on curbing monsoon related diseases.

‘’Efforts are being made to streamline day-to-day operations. But in doing so, you (municipal commissioners) have to be ever vigilant. Citizens should follow strict rules to prevent the spread of corona. Always be vigilant. Also, everyone should be careful not to increase the incidence of corona,’’ CM said. He insisted that the citizens need to wear masks regularly and observe other safety norms.

Thackeray’s visit to Thane comes on a day when there were 132 new Covid 19 positive cases and six deaths reported in Thane Municipal Corporation limit, 329 cases and one death in Navi Mumbai and 192 cases and one death in Kalyan-Dombivali civic body limit.

The CM stressed the need to pay attention on treating asymptomatic patients and equally also on post Covid-19 care. “Elected representatives should focus on creating awareness. Police and Municipal Corporations should focus on tracking and tracing. Chase the virus campaign should be carried out effectively,” he said.

Thackeray asked the civic administration to pay attention to the adequate availability of oxygen till the recovery of the patients. He wanted them to consult the state Task Force on Covid 19 to strengthen the healthcare facilities.

Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray said the administration needs to lay emphasis on disinfection and testing. Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde informed that the contact tracing has been beefed in the limits of these civic bodies and they have set up fever clinics, mobile clinics, jumbo facilities to treat patients.