CM Thackeray assures credible support to the industry so that not a single unit goes out of Maharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his maiden meeting with the who's who of Indian industry assured that the government will create a more conducive environment for the industry to grow and prosper so that not a single unit go out of Maharashtra. ''We are like a family. We would want to create an environment so that industries who have set up their shops here find any reason to go away. The atmosphere will be positive which is like family. Maharashtra has grown together and we will continue to do so in future too,'' Thackeray told the representatives of the industry here at Sahyadri, the state government's official guest house.

Thackeray reiterated that the state government will create a far more working environment for the industry. Thackeray's interaction took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the industry captains to seek their inputs for the revival of the economy.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani made a strong case for the upgradation of health in Maharashtra. He suggested that the industry can train and involve in the infrastructure building in health, education and transport infrastructure. Ambani also spoke about how data and optic fibre network which is already laid down in length and breadth of Maharashtra can be better leveraged and how the state will continue to at the forefront in attracting investments.

Further, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata gave his inputs with regard to cities and megapolis Mumbai for creating a better infrastructure.Hiranandani Group founder and managing director Niranjan Hiranandani made a slew of suggestions on how the government in active cooperation with the realty industry can spur the entire housing industry.