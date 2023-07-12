CM Shinde On Uddhav Thackeray's 'Blot' Remark For Deputy Fadnavis: 'What Right Does He Have...'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, (left) and former CM Uddhav Thackeray(right) | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray over his 'blot' remark against Devendra Fadnavis. CM Shinde, while speaking to the reporters, stated that he who left his ideology and joined hands with those he criticised.

"Uddhav Thackeray's comment on Devendra Fadnavis is condemnable. He (Uddhav Thackeray) in the year--2019 abandoned the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray, forgot everything in the greed of the chair, what right does he have to speak about Devendra Fadnavis," CM Shinde said.

He also spoke about the cabinet expansion and assured that it will happen sooner.

Uddhav Thackeray takes a swipe at Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday night, while addressing his party workers in Nagpur, Devendra's home turf, made the comment that he was a blot of Maharashtra Politics. Thackeray made the statement in context that Fadnavis who said he will never side with Ajit Pawar has now inducted him in the government.

Despite eliciting sharp reactions from the BJP and its allies in the state, he doubled down on his remark.

“What did I say wrong? You level corruption charges on people. Is it not tainting them? And then you induct such people in your cabinet. Why do you do so? I’m not pleased to say this. I had even compared raides conducted by the Enforcement Directorate with that of attacks mounted by Afzalkhan. Aren’t you tainting the leaders and their families by these raids?” Thackeray asked while addressing a press conference at his residence Matoshree.