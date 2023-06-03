CM Shinde: Conservation authority for Fort Pratapgarh to be set up; ₹50 cr for ShivSrushti | FPJ

A conservation authority will be set up for Fort Pratapgarh built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rs 50 crore would be allocated for ShivSrushti, the institution founded by Babasaheb Purandare for research and propagation of the Maratha king’s history. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the 350th anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at Fort Raigad on Friday.

PM Modi on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is completely different from other historical heroes because of his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his live video-address to announce the six-day celebration at the historic fort. He highlighted the Chhatrapati’s public welfare and governance character which assured that people live with self-respect. Shivaji Maharaj also sent out a strong message to those who tried to hurt Swaraj, religion, culture and heritage, which boosted confidence among the people and propagated the spirit of self-reliance, the PM said.

“The bravery, ideology and justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have inspired many generations. His bold style of action, strategic skills and peaceful political system are an inspiration for us even today,” PM Modi said.

“Shivaji Maharaj never allowed discrimination over castes and always promoted development of women,” said Shinde, adding that they are proud for trying to follow in his footsteps. In his video message, PM Modi said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught military leadership and gave a vision of nation building. He was the visionary to understand the importance of the Navy and built sea forts. His thoughts are reflected in the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”.

Memorial for Chhatrapati at Delhi: Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state will work for a grand national-memorial of Shivaji at Delhi. “We are fortunate to witness the coronation ceremony. Foundation of Maharashtra lies in this ceremony that marks the beginning of Swaraj. Shivaji Maharaj is known for his rule of justice, hence we demand that a national memorial be developed at Delhi,” Fadnavis said.

Cultural Affairs Comes Out with Gazetteer

Minister for cultural affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the department has taken the responsibility of spreading the thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj all across the state. He also said that his department has published a gazetteer on Shivaji Maharaj’s life and is also involved in development of his memorial at Tanjavur in Tamil Nadu. “Efforts will be made to bring back his Jagdamb sword from England,” said Mungantiwar, also announcing an allocation of Rs5 crore for a Shivaji Maharaj chair at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.