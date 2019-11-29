CM office all decked up to welcome Uddhav Thackeray on his first day

A day after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, on Friday Uddhav Thackeray will take charge of his office in Mantralaya. In view of this, security arrangements are being made at the Maharashtra Secretariat.

The name plate of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the state, was also put up outside his cabin at the Maharashtra Secretariat.

Here's a sneak peek at how Uddhav Thackeray's office looks like: