CM office all decked up to welcome Uddhav Thackeray on his first day

A day after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, on Friday Uddhav Thackeray will take charge of his office in Mantralaya. In view of this, security arrangements are being made at the Maharashtra Secretariat.
The name plate of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the Chief Minister of the state, was also put up outside his cabin at the Maharashtra Secretariat.
Here's a sneak peek at how Uddhav Thackeray's office looks like:
Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra who is also the first person in his family to hold the post.
Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has started vacating official chief minister house located in South Mumbai.
