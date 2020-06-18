CM more keen on unlock 2.0 than lockdown 6.0

Notwithstanding the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, firmly opposed a lockdown extension. Instead, he pitched for further unlocking of the economy in a calibrated manner by providing more relaxations and spelt out the government's MissionBeginAgain strategy, which lays emphasis on chasing the virus, conducting more tests, increasing bed capacity and ramping up detection and surveillance to contain the pandemic.

The government is providing a helping hand to the industries to achieve 100 per cent potential by focusing on the creation of jobs, especially by promoting the sons of the soil to join the industries, encouraging domestic and foreign direct investments and increasing budgetary allocation on health and education. He informed that, so far, 60,000 industrial units have reopened with 15 lakh workers reporting on duties. Besides, 5.14 lakh workers are currently employed under the employment guarantee scheme.

Thackeray, however, urged Modi to allow the application of various treatment methods, including Remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks were available. But, he urged the PM to make ventilators available for hospitals in rural areas. The government has set up centres with a capacity of 3 lakh beds as well as field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Nationalised banks should be directed to provide loans on a priority basis to farmers, he said, while also requesting for a three months extension for the Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Thackeray referred to the signing of 12 MoUs with investment intentions of Rs 16,000 crore in the state. Companies from the US, China, South Korea and Singapore have come forward to invest in the state, which will generate 14,000 jobs.

The CM reiterated that the state government has no plans to hold examinations during the present coronavirus crisis. Students can be considered as having passed on the basis of the semester examinations held in colleges. However, the students, who are not happy with the government's decision to cancel final year exams, can be given an opportunity to appear for it. However, Thackeray called upon the central government to take a unified decision at the national level on the examination of vocational and non vocational courses conducted through various Central Educational Institutions so that all students get equal justice.