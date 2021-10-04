CM launches My Students, My Responsibility campaign

As physical school for Classes VIII to XII started on Monday in urban areas and Classes V to XII in rural areas, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched “Majhe Vidyarthi, Majhi Jababdari (My Students My Responsibility)” campaign on the lines of “Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari (My Family My Responsibility)”.

Thackeray said that schools must operate with utmost care so that they do not have to be stopped midway. He held a virtual dialogue with students and teachers and wished them luck. The CM said that the decision to reopen schools was difficult and challenging. “If a teacher doesn't feel well then, he/she should immediately get tested to avoid the spread of Covid-19 to the students,” he said, adding that adequate care must be taken to ensure that the health of the children is not affected.

He also advised to keep windows and doors of classrooms open for enough ventilation and urged schools to follow Covid-safety protocols. “Take care of your child as there is a possibility of spread of epidemics,’’ said Thackeray. School education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the department has released guidelines to support schools and teachers in the mapping educational needs and resources.

“Based on last year's experience, schools have been instructed to ensure continuous assessments of students' learning outcomes; a record of which will have to be shared. We are committed to the improvement of learning outcomes & overall development of all our students,’’ said Gaikwad. ‘’In furtherance of this objective, the Mission defines the roles & responsibilities of schools, principals, teachers, student management committees (SMCs), parents, and the community. Special focus will also be on undertaking projects for the mainstreaming of children from vulnerable segments,” she said.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:22 PM IST