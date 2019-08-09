CM Kamal Nath dedicates ‘Madhyalok’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath said that people visiting Mumbai with intention of tourism, business and medical facilities will be benefitted by the construction of Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Mumbai.

Similarly, the state government officials coming to Mumbai on official visits will also get lodging facility. Nath was dedicating ‘Madhyalok’, the new building of Madhya Pradesh in Mumbai recently. He further said that a thought should be given for optimum use of the building in the interest of the state.

The Chief Minister said the state have to explore new employment opportunities for youth. “Young generation alone can secure future of the state and country. We are making efforts to ensure that Madhya Pradesh emerges as a developed state and inspires Maharashtra to build its building in MP. Besides, other states should also construct their buildings in Madhya Pradesh too.” The programme was also addressed by the Minister for General Administration, Govind Singh and Minister for Tourism, Surendra Singh Baghel. The Chief Secretary Sudhi Ranjan Mohanty along with the Chairman of RERA, Antony DeSa and senior officers were present on the occasion.