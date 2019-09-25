CM in Delhi, talks in final stage Announcement expected on Navratri

Mumbai: After having detailed talks with his colleagues in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on seat sharing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is visiting New Delhi on Thursday to get the nod of party high-command for seat sharing formula. Putting an end to the speculations about the alliance of BJP and Sena, both Fadnavis and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray shared the dias on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis is expected to visit New Delhi on Thursday and will meet party president Amit Shah. Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit Mumbai on September 26. But the delay in finalisation of seat sharing formula forced him to cancel this visit. He was in Mumbai on September 22. But even then the seat sharing formula was not finalised. It was being said that the seat sharing will be announced in his presence. But this did not happen.

Fadnavis had one-to-one talks with key leaders in his party. He sent his emissary Nitin Gunde to Uddhav Thackeray to sort out the differences on seat sharing. Gunde has played a key role in sealing the seat sharing deal in 2019 Lok Sabha election. There are around 10 seats which are delaying finalisation of the alliance.

Announcement on Navratri

Both BJP and Sena are more cautious about not making any announcement during Pitrupaksha. Since, Navratri is starting on September 29, the announcement of seat sharing is expected on this day. This will also help both parties to give little room to the leaders who are planning to revolt against their parties after denial of tickets.

Strong hints of alliance

Both Fadnavis and Uddhav on Wednesday gave strong signals of alliance. Both of them attended Mathadi worker programme in Navi Mumbai and stressed that "Mahayuti (alliance of BJP-Sena)" government will return. Both leaders were talking with each other in a friendly manner.

Offer to Shinde by Sena

Speaking in a lighter vein, Shiv Sena chief offered Shashikant Shinde to join Sena. Shinde, a prominent leader of Mathadi workers, is a senior legislator of NCP and is considered as very close to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"You were in Shiv Sena. Now many leaders are joining our party. You can also think of joining us," Uddhav said in lighter vein. Shinde replied with just a smile which evoked laughter in the hall.