CM Fadnavis launches online service of OBC Finance, VJ-NT development corporation

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched online portal of Maharashtra State OBC Finance and Development Corporation as well as Vasantrao Naik VJ-NT development corporation.

OBC and VJ-NT Welfare Minister Dr Sanjay Kute, principal secretary J P Gupta and senior officials from ICICI Bank were present on the occasion. For OBC youth www.msobcfdc.org while for VJ-NT category youth URL202.66.175.163/www.vjnt.in websites would provide the online service.

The web portal would provide online information of the various welfare schemes for the youth from OBC and VJ-NT categories. In addition to providing information, it would be possible to fill up forms online for any of the schemes.

The OBC and VJ-NT department has started various welfare schemes for the youth in these categories. But since the office infrastructure is inadequate, the beneficiaries often faced difficulties in availing the benefits of the schemes.

Minister Dr Sanjay Kute had asked the officials to start online service so that the demand from youth from far-off places in the state to avail information of all the schemes at one go and to have facility of filing the applications for any of the schemes without going to government offices can be met.

Now, these aspiring youngsters from OBC and VJ-NT categories can file application for any welfare scheme from their mobile handsets and can even avail loan in some of the schemes.