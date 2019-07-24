CM Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar share banner and barbs

Mumbai: Two days after Devendra Fadnavis said he was also the chief minister of Shiv Sena, Fadnavis was on the same banner as Ajit Pawar, since both share their birthdays on July 22.

A political banner in Mumbai went viral on social media with both featuring on one banner. Sainiks promptly took to teasing the Fadnavis and questioned whether he was now the CM of the Nationalist Congress Party.

A banner wishing them jointly for their birthday was the talk of the town and gave rise to many political memes. Fadnavis recently stated he was the CM of Sena, too, though he is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, the banner has photos of Sharad Pawar and Narendra Modi, BJP state President Chandrakant Patil and NCP state President Jayant Patil.

Among the many meme, one questioned whether Fadnavis was CM of NCP? Another taunted, this was an indication of an alliance between the NCP and BJP.

This banner was put up by Narendra Patil, the head of Maharashtra Mathadi Workers' Union. He broke away from NCP and recently joined the BJP.

He also contested from Satara Lok Sabha constituency on the BJP ticket against NCP candidate Udayan Raje Bhosale. Narendra is the son of Annasaheb Patil, who was a big leader of Mathadi workers. He now heads Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal.

This banner is also being seen as an attempt to appease his previous bosses and the current political high-command, keeping an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections.