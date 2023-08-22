CM Eknath Shinde Urges Swift Processing of Textile Mill Worker Housing Applications

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials on Monday to complete the scrutiny of applications within three months during a meeting aimed at expediting the process of allocating houses to textile mill workers in Mumbai.

"The scrutiny of already received applications should be completed within three months. Additionally, the housing quota in Mumbai should be increased, and the houses in Thane, Rajgoli, and Kon-Panvel should be repaired immediately. The lottery process for 5,000 houses should also be expedited," Shinde instructed the officials.

Review in next 3 months: Shinde

"The government is committed to providing homes for the kin of textile mill workers. The process has been accelerated, and possession of some houses has already been granted. MHADA has received 1.74 lakh applications, which will be reviewed within the next three months," CM Shinde informed the media after the meeting at Sahyadri guest house.

The CM also directed BMC officials to commence work on the Textile Mill Museum in the city, adding that the kin of mill workers will be provided jobs at the museum.

