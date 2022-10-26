CM Eknath Shinde: 'State Government is committed to maintaining Maharashtra’s status as growth engine of India'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a virtual address to the citizens, said the Shiv Sena-BJP government is committed to scaling up the development process and continuing to maintain the state's position as the growth engine of the country.

In his 10 minute address, Shinde wished the citizens a Happy Diwali and further stated that the government has taken a slew of decisions since it assumed power for all sections, including farmers, working class, social and health sectors, and will continue to do so in the future too.

The chief minister added that the government has announced an incentive of Rs 50,000 to the farmers who repay the short-term crop loans regularly, disbursed Rs 700 crore plus to assist the farmers hit hard by nature's fury and laid emphasis on improvement of the health sector. The government has distributed four items at Rs 100 each to the eligible ration card holders on the occasion of Diwali.

"After the lifting of restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, almost all sectors are showing a revival and it is helping the state economy grow further," added Eknath Shinde.