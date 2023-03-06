CM Eknath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray, says, 'Will respond to allegations with development works'

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Screengrab/mybmc My Mumbai Youtube

Mumbai: Maharashtra's political scenario has changed since last year after Shiv Sena saw a vertical split, MVA government fell through and Eknath Shinde assumed charge as the Chief Minister.

In the recent jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission allotted the party name [Shiv Sena] and symbol [bow and arrow]. Thackeray has been alleging that EC is the 'Chuna Lagao Commission' [Fool others commission]. He made similar comment during his rally in Khed on March 5; he also levelled allegations against incumbent government.

CM Shinde on allegations by Uddhav Thackeray

Reacting to the same, CM Shinde, while talking to media in Mumbai said that Thackeray should introspect and also said that his government will respond to all allegations with development works across the state.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) should look within himself. Today the place was different, otherwise, his words & allegations were same. Tomorrow he can call Anil Deshmukh & Nawab Malik freedom fighters. We'll respond to their allegations by doing development works," said CM Shinde.

He added, "We will take the state forward. People are watching and they want development works and have no interest in seeing (politicians) abusing each other."

CM Shinde's swipe at Sharad Pawar

Shinde, who also participated in the 'Ashirwad yatra' organised by the BJP on Sunday in two of six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai, also took a swipe at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar.

CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday also noted that Pawar was conveniently ignoring poll outcome in three north-eastern states and projecting Kasba Peth by-poll result as incidicator of change.

Pawar had said that the defeat of BJP in its bastion Kasba Peth in Pune to Congress in recent bypoll was indicative of a change.

"Pawar is selectively looking at the poll results. He is ignoring the outcome of three states from North East region but is talking only about the Kasba Peth assembly segment," said Shinde and took a dig, adding "I hope Pawar won't doubt EVMs after the Kasba result".

BJP flourishes in Northeastern India

The saffron party retained Tripura in recently-held state Assembly polls and will be ruling alliance partner in Nagaland meanwhile the party is backing NPP's Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya to form government.

