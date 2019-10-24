CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta visit Kedarnath temple

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal confirmed Fadnavis’s visit to the temple but said it was a personal visit about which the district administration had no prior information.

However, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee sources said the Maharashtra Chief Minister performed puja at the Himalayan shrine and spent about an hour in its premises talking to ‘teerth purohits’ (priests).

“Took darshan and blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev!” Fadnavis, along with multiple photos of his trip embedded, tweeted.

Fadnavis is seeking a second term in office in Maharashtra where assembly election was held on Monday.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in May, earlier this year.