CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray visit Congress leader Kripashankar Singh

Mumbai: Kripashankar Singh, once a strong leader of the Congress, is now on the way to leave the party. Sparking the speculations, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday visited his residence to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh. Singh was minister of state for Home in Vilasrao Deshmukh cabinet. He was seen as a leader of North Indians in Mumbai. But after he lost assembly election in 2014 from Kalina, his influence started waning. The rise of Sanjay Nirupam too eroded his mass base among the North Indians.

Now he is willing to leave Congress and want his wife to get ticket from Kalina. As Sena has won this seat defeating Kripashankar in 2014, it's difficult for the party to leave this seat for him. He feels that if BJP and Sena did not ally, then BJP may field his wife. Therefore, he is much inclined to joining BJP. But he may hold his cards to the chest till the finalisation of seat sharing between BJP and Sena.