CM Devendra Fadnavis, DyCM Ajit Pawar To Inaugurate Beed–Ahilyanagar Rail Line On Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also serves as the Guardian Minister for Beed, will inaugurate the newly completed Amalner(B) – Beed broad gauge railway line and flag off the inaugural train from Beed to Ahilyanagar on Wednesday, coinciding with Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din — the day marking Marathwada’s integration with the Indian Union in 1948.The ceremony will be held at Beed Railway Station in the presence of several dignitaries, including Pankaja Munde, Maharashtra’s Minister for Environment & Climate Change and Animal Husbandry.

According to Central Railway, the inauguration of this project will directly connect Ahilyanagar and Beed districts via railway. This new railway line will enhance connectivity between the Marathwada region and other parts of Maharashtra, boosting regional integration. Improved accessibility to towns along the new line will facilitate easier travel and commerce. This development will support small and medium enterprises, agriculture-based industries, and local markets by expanding their reach. Affordable and eco-friendly transport options will benefit students, traders, and daily commuters, promoting sustainable growth.

A Landmark Milestone for Marathwada

The new 67.78 km Amalner(B) – Beed broad gauge section is a critical link in the 261.25 km Ahilyanagar–Beed–Parli Vaijnath railway project, a joint venture between Indian Railways and the Government of Maharashtra under a 50:50 cost-sharing model.

The Ahilyanagar–Amalner(B) segment (99.03 km) was previously commissioned and is operational. With the addition of the Amalner(B)–Beed stretch, another major milestone in the long-awaited connectivity project for Marathwada has been achieved.

Engineering Feat

Constructed amid significant logistical and geographical challenges, the new section features 15 major bridges and 90 minor bridges. It also includes 15 road overbridges and 31 road underbridges to ensure smooth and safe connectivity. Additionally, five new stations—Beed, Rajuri (Navgan), Raimoha, Vighanwadi, and Jatnandur—will definitely improve regional access and transportation, said a senior railway official.

Officials noted that this phase of the project demanded robust engineering solutions due to the region’s topography and infrastructural gaps.

Boost for Connectivity and Development

The commencement of train services between Beed and Ahilyanagar is expected to revolutionize connectivity in the hinterlands of the Marathwada region, which have historically remained underserved by the railway network.

“The new line will not only connect Beed with Ahilyanagar but will also open up socio-economic and industrial opportunities across this traditionally drought-prone region,” a senior railway official said.

The project is seen as a catalyst for development in rural and semi-urban areas, especially benefiting students, traders, daily commuters, and small-scale industries by offering an affordable, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

“This is not just a railway line; it’s a lifeline for thousands across the region,” added the official. “It connects people, opens up opportunities, and marks a new era for Marathwada.”

Cultural and Economic Significance

Both Ahilyanagar and Beed districts are culturally rich and economically significant.

Ahilyanagar is home to major pilgrimage sites such as the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi and the Shani temple in Shingnapur, drawing millions of devotees annually. It is also known for its scenic destinations like Bhandardara Dam, Kalsubai Peak, and Randha Waterfall.

Beed, a key district in Marathwada, houses the Vaijnath Jyotirlinga temple in Parli, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and other places of religious and historical interest.

Historical Context

The inauguration holds symbolic significance as it takes place on Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, commemorating the region’s liberation from the Nizam of Hyderabad’s rule in 1948, when Indian Armed Forces integrated it into the Indian Union.

