CM declares Rs 100 crore aid for Raigad

Three days after Cyclone Nisarga damaged nearly five lakh structures and 5,033 hectares of land in Raigad, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an immediate financial relief of Rs 100 crore to help the ailing district. “This is not a relief package, but direct assistance,’’ he said during his visit to the district on Friday.

"As a measure to provide immediate relief for Raigad district, I have announced Rs 100 crore assistance. This does not mean that there is a full stop to the aid. We need to make an estimate. We will release whatever is required. I don't want to declare a figure that's exaggerated or less. We will make an accurate estimate and the amount required will be allotted. I will consider the whole issue and I promise you that you will get help. Just like Raigad, I will help the other districts too," said Thackeray.

Thackeray, who visited Thal and Alibaug to take stock of the damage, said he has directed the district administration to complete the panchanamas, which may take eight to 10 days. However, he asked the villagers to take photographs and videos of the damage, which will be considered while conducting the panchanamas.

Thackeray, who arrived at Alibaug in the newly acquired Ropax ferry, asked the district officials to provide an aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who passed away. He also ordered officials to ensure early restoration of electricity in Raigad, where the uprooting of poles has disrupted power supply. Six people were killed in the state due to cyclone-related incidents.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited a few villages in Pune district affected by the cyclone. He directed the district administration to assess the damage at the earliest. Thereafter, the government will announce financial assistance.

Along with Raigad, Pune and Ratnagiri, 14 other districts were hit by the cyclone.