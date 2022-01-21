Clubhouse App Case: Three held for obscene comments against Muslim women

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch have made three arrests in connection to the obscene comments made against Muslim women on a chatting application, Clubhouse. Police said that all three arrests were made from Haryana and Faridabad and they will be produced before a local court there for transit remand.

According to police sources, the arrests were made late on Thursday night, after a Mumbai-based organisation had lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police, seeking deactivation of the Clubhouse app on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kira XD alias Akash Suyaal, 19, moderator and main speaker of two groups from Karnal, Haryana and has been remanded for three days remand by the SIT. Meanwhile, the other accused, identified as Jaishnav Kakkar, 21, a BCom student and Yash Parashar, 22, a law student will be produced before the court for transit remand.

"We have registered a case against a vulgar Clubhouse app chat and arrested one person from Karnal, Haryana and is taken to 3 days SIT remand. 2 other accused are picked up from Faridabad and the process for their transit remand is in progress", said Milind Bharambe, Joint CP Crime.

Preliminary probe revealed that two chat rooms were created in the Clubhouse app, one on 16th January and the other on 19th January. "There were many participants in the chat room involved in giving derogatory statements about women and talking about auctioning female body parts," added Bharambe.

In a tweet posted early on Friday morning, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi praised the city police for the arrests in the case. “Kudos @MumbaiPolice, they have got cracking on the Clubhouse chats too and some arrests have been made. Say no to hate. #Clubhouse,” she said in the tweet.

On Wednesday, the Delhi police had also written to the Clubhouse app and search engine Google, seeking details about the organiser of the alleged audio group chat in which “obscene comments were made against Muslim women”.

