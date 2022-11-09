Clean and Green Maharashtra: Tata Power subsidiary wins bid to set up 150MW solar project in Solapur

Clean and Green Maharashtra: Tata Power subsidiary wins bid to set up a 150MW solar project in Solapur | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power on Wednesday received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited (MSEDCL) to set up a 150MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The LoA was won through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by an e-Reverse auction. The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA execution date.

Greener future ahead with sustainable development

On the project win, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited CEO Mr Ashish Khanna said, “We feel honoured to receive the LoA from MSEDCL for the 150MW solar project. The award is in line with our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future and affirms our potential to deliver world-class solar projects.”

With this, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 5,786 MW with an installed capacity of 3,877 MW (Solar - 2,949 MW & Wind - 928 MW) and 1,909 MW under various stages of implementation.