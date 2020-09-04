Clarify if there is need for special anti-human trafficking officers: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to spell out if it has made any proposal to the Union Home Ministry for appointment of special anti-human trafficking police officers.

A bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Surendra Tavade has also asked the government to spell out the status of the anti-human trafficking units across the state.

The judges were dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed through senior counsel Mihir Desai, seeking directives to the state government to implement the amended anti-human trafficking law in letter and spirit.

"The new law has a provision for recruitment of special police officers, who would only focus on trafficking cases. These officers are to be appointed by the Union government through home department," Desai pointed out.

The senior advocate further told the judges that there has been no clarity on whether Maharashtra government has moved such a proposal.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Sayed said, "We want the state to clarify if it has made any such proposal to the Union or not. If no such proposal is made, then the state must spell out if it is inclined to make one or not."

Meanwhile, Desai also told the judges that the Union government had in July this year, circulated a letter asking all states to set up an anti-human trafficking unit in each district.

"The state has said that it has set up such units in 12 districts across Maharashtra but it is silent on if each district would have such units. It must be noted that the Union has offered to fund the setting up of such units, Desai pointed out, adding that with lockdown and people loosing their jobs, there are chances of a spurt in human trafficking instances.

At this, Justice Sayed further issued a directive to the state to clarify on this aspect of the matter too.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing in due course.