Civic employee arrested for graft in Navi Mumbai

An engineer with Khopoli Municipal Council in Navi Mumbai was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor, an official said on Friday.
The Thane Range Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested deputy city engineer Sashikant Dighe (45) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a contractor, the ACB official said.
The contractor was constructing a compound wall for a water purification plant and the accused allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 for overlooking any big lapses in his work and refunding his deposit amount, he said.
A complaint was lodged with the Navi Mumbai unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the official said.
Dighe was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.
