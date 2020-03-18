Civic body to assist PCB in providing amenities, Bombay HC told

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, informed the Bombay High Court that the civic body in Pune will be providing all the required assistance to the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) to enable it to provide better amenities to its residents amid the coronavirus outbreak in the state. This comes a day after the HC slammed the state and union government for blaming each other for not providing monetary help to the PCB.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla was moved by the residents of PCB highlighting the lack of facilities provided by the PCB authorities despite the deteriorating situation in Pune, which has 17 positive cases.

This comes after the board chief expressed his helplessness in providing facilities to residents, as the government failed to hand over to the PCB its share in the state Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue.

"In such circumstances, when the entire world as well as our country is facing such a vexing catastrophe, the PCB chief cannot say that although it is the duty of the board to provide civic amenities and to take preventive measures when such a crisis emerges, it is not having adequate funds. He cannot be saying that the PCB will be better equipped to serve the general public only after it receives its legitimate share of GST. Till that time there could be several casualties," the bench had observed yesterday.

On Tuesday, the PCB chief informed the bench that the board is entitled to Rs 2.30 crore.

Disputing the contention, advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhkoni informed the bench that the purpose for which the amount is needed is vague. He said that the civic body will be giving appropriate assistance to the board.

Taking the AG's statement on record, the bench ordered the state and union governments to file their say on this petition and the contentions of the PCB. The matter would be heard next on Friday.